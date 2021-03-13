Uber, Lyft credits available during St. Patrick's Day, NCAA tournament in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations are working together to offer people free Uber and Lyft rises around St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA tournament in six Indiana cities.

Sober Ride Indiana, a new pilot program, created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, is offering $15 credits for the first 10,000 Uber and Lyft rides in total through April 5, according to a press release from ICJI. The goal of the program is to discourage impaired driving.

The rides can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the following cities:



Bloomington

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Indianapolis

South Bend

West Lafayette

“We’re making 10,000 rides available based on the number of lives that are lost every year due to drunk driving in the U.S.,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said in the release. “Our goal with Sober Ride Indiana is to prevent those tragedies from occurring by making it easier for Hoosiers to reach their destinations safely.”

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute created Sober Ride Indiana in partnership with Alliance Highway Safety and is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Click here for more information and to redeem a ride credit.