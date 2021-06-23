Watch
UPS driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Grant County

Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:13:56-04

GRANT COUNTY — A UPS driver was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Grant County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash reported around 5:40 p.m. near County Roads 975 West and 400 South. Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and found a UPS delivery truck and box truck involved in a crash.

According to an initial investigation, the driver of the UPS truck failed to yield the right of way and struck the box truck. The collision caused the box truck to go into a soybean field, flip on its side and the UPS truck to go into the soybean field.

The identity of the UPS driver hasn't been released.

The passenger of the box truck, an 18-year-old, of Kokomo, was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne. They were later released after receiving treatment for head lacerations. The driver of the box truck, a 47-year-old, of Kokomo, refused medical treatment.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing by the office's crash investigation team.

