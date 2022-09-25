Visitation begins to honor Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND — Dozens of people gathered outside Richmond's City Hall building Saturday to honor and remember fallen police officer Seara Burton.

Before the visitation, a flag presentation ceremony was done and the flag, along with a shadow box, was placed at a memorial near her casket.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School, 308 Hub Etchison Parkway.

After the funeral, there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where Burton will be laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety Section. The procession route is as follows:

Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

North(Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)

West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street

West(Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

South(Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40

West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street

North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, located at 50 North 5th Street in Richmond for the final 10-42 call.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor slain Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.

The order lasts from sunrise to sunset Monday, Sept. 26, the day of her funeral.

