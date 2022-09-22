Richmond police release funeral route for Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department has released the scheduled procession route from Richmond High School to Crown Hill Cemetery for Officer Seara Burton.
The route is as follows.
- Richmond High School to Southwest G Street
- East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street
- North(Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)
- West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street
- West(Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street
- South(Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40
- West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street
- North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street
- West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery
The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, located at 50 North 5th Street in Richmond for the final 10-42 call.
The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at 1st Street and West Main Street in Richmond.
Burton will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.
Burton's visitation will take place Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building.
