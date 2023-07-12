Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for fallen Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitation and funeral arrangements for fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm were announced.

There will be a public viewing on Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, located at 650 N. Meridian St.

The funeral will be held on Monday, July 17 beginning at 11 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Procession and burial service information has not yet been announced.

Deputy Durm was killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 10 while transporting a murder suspect to the Criminal Justice Center.

A memorial fund to help support his family has been established. Those wishing to donate can do so here.