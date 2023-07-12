Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for fallen Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm

Deputy John Durm.jpg
Marion County Sheriff's Dept.
Deputy John Durm
Deputy John Durm.jpg
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 16:54:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitation and funeral arrangements for fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm were announced.

There will be a public viewing on Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, located at 650 N. Meridian St.

The funeral will be held on Monday, July 17 beginning at 11 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Procession and burial service information has not yet been announced.

Deputy Durm was killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 10 while transporting a murder suspect to the Criminal Justice Center.

A memorial fund to help support his family has been established. Those wishing to donate can do so here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK FOR DETAILS