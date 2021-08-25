White River Twp. paramedic dies after medical emergency during training

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP — White River Township Fire Department Paramedic Kyle Martincic died after experiencing a medical emergency during training while on duty.

The fire department announced his line of duty death on Tuesday.

"Kyle has been accompanied by department members around the clock every step of the way," a Facebook post from the fire department read. "The deep sense of loss felt by family, friends, and all his brothers and sisters in public safety is a testament to the love we feel for Kyle. Please pray for everyone who is coping with this tragic loss."

The Bargersville Fire Department also said he was a part-time paramedic for the department since December 2020.