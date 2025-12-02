'A dilution of Black votes': Proposed congressional map would split Marion County among 4 districts

INDIANAPOLIS — Hours after Indiana's 2026 Legislative session began, the House debated new congressional redistricting maps that critics say could reduce minority representation and eliminate competitive districts.

The proposed maps unveiled Monday would split Marion County among four different congressional districts, down from the current single representative.

"In Marion County, where we have one congressional person that we go to, one Black congressional person, now individuals are going to have to go to four different congressional people just to serve one county," said Democratic State Rep. Robin Shackleford.

Dr. Greg Shufeldt, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis, said the maps represent a significant departure from previous proposals.

Take a look at the state's current map compared to the proposed map below:

"Drawing the districts like these proposed maps would surely decrease the ability to have descriptive representation for Hoosiers — to have an elected official that looks like them," Shufeldt said. "That has tangible benefits in terms of trust in government, increased representation and increased participation."

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called the new maps "a dilution of Black votes."

Shufeldt warned the changes could reduce civic engagement statewide.

"We already have an unhealthy civic participation rate. If elections become meaningless, surely more Hoosiers are going to see less reason to vote," he said. "None of the nine congressional districts in these new proposed maps are remotely competitive."

The maps could also face legal challenges, Shufeldt said, meaning clarity on final boundaries may not come soon.

"So you're going to take away the tools in the toolbox to help us become more inclusive," said Democratic State Rep. Gregory Porter. "The whole bill is despicable."

The House Elections Committee will hear testimony on the redistricting bill on Tuesday at 9 a.m., with testimony expected until 2:45 p.m.