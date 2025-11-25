Indiana Legislature to reconvene in December for redistricting discussions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will return to the Statehouse in December as Republican leaders set an early start to the 2026 regular legislative session and prepare for continued debate over whether to redraw the state’s congressional map.

House to Begin Work December 1

House Speaker Todd Huston (R–Fishers) announced that House Republicans will gavel in on Monday, Dec. 1, reconvening the 2026 session. All legislative matters will be eligible for consideration, including a proposal to redraw Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Huston said the early start means the House will adjust its schedule and “complete our legislative business by the end of February.”

Senate to Meet December 8

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R–Martinsville) said the Senate will reconvene on Dec. 8 to review any redistricting legislation approved by the House. Bray said senators expect to make a final decision on the issue that week. Like the House, the Senate plans to finish its work for the 2026 session by late February.

Redistricting Debate

The renewed redistricting effort follows calls from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for Indiana Republicans to approve a mid-cycle map change. Supporters of the proposal argue that a new map could result in two additional Republican-held U.S. House seats. The GOP currently holds seven of the state’s nine congressional districts.

Current map of Indiana's 9 congressional districts:

WRTV

Bray previously said the Senate GOP caucus did not have enough votes to advance a redistricting plan. Trump has criticized Bray and other Republican senators publicly, including labeling Bray a “Complete and Total RINO,” and threatening to support primary challengers against those who oppose the effort.

Rising Threats Against Lawmakers

The political tension has been accompanied by an increase in threats against state officials. At least seven senators — along with Governor Mike Braun — have been targets of swatting attempts, bomb threats, or other harassment in recent weeks.

Governor Braun Continues to Apply Pressure

Governor Mike Braun has been one of the strongest voices urging lawmakers to vote on redistricting. He has repeatedly called for what he describes as “fair maps.”

In a statement about the decision to reconvene, Braun said:

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly convening to vote on fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to have fair representation in Washington and now the General Assembly needs to deliver a 9-0 map which will help level the playing field.”

Braun has also drawn criticism from Trump in recent weeks, but continues to pressure senators to take up the proposal in December.

What Happens Next

The House is expected to take up the redistricting legislation once it meets on Dec. 1. If approved, the proposal will move to the Senate for consideration during its Dec. 8 session.

For the latest news on redistricting in Indiana, click here.