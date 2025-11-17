Braun says he had 'great call' with Trump, continues pushing for redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said Monday he had a "great call" with President Donald Trump and reaffirmed his commitment to pushing for redistricting in the state.

In a Facebook post, Braun said he told Trump he "remains committed to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana to ensure the MAGA agenda is successful in Congress."

"Indiana's State Legislators must show up for work and take a public vote for fair maps to counter the gerrymandering in California and Illinois," Braun wrote. "But the Indiana State Senate is hiding behind closed doors and refusing to even bring redistricting to a vote."

The governor's statement comes after Trump publicly criticized him Sunday, along with Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and state Sen. Greg Goode, over their handling of redistricting efforts.

Trump called Braun disappointing and questioned whether he was "working the way he should to get the necessary votes."

"Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Bray announced Friday that the Indiana Senate will not return in December to vote on redistricting due to insufficient support among Republican senators.

The decision effectively ended efforts to redraw Indiana's nine congressional districts, where Republicans currently hold seven seats and Democrats hold two.

The redistricting would have taken place during the first two weeks of December as part of an early start to the 2026 legislative session.