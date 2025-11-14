Hamilton County voters voice concerns about mid-decade redistricting

FISHERS — Voters from both political parties gathered at Geist Christian Church in Fishers Thursday night to discuss Indiana's potential mid-decade redistricting, just days before a special legislative session could redraw congressional district maps.

The town hall, organized by ReCenter Indiana, provided a forum for Hamilton County residents to learn about redistricting and voice their opinions on the process.

"People have been reluctant to hold town halls because they know people are upset about what's going on," said Linda Heitzman from ReCenter Indiana. "So we're giving people an opportunity to come and learn about what redistricting means and also voice an opinion."

Dr. Laura Wilson, a University of Indianapolis professor of political science, explained the political dynamics behind the push for redistricting.

"The president has asked us to do this so that there is a benefit to congressional Republicans in the next midterm election," Wilson said. "The state legislature has the right, they have the authority, and they have the responsibility to choose whether or not they redistrict."

However, many attendees expressed frustration that lawmakers are focusing on redistricting instead of addressing what they see as more pressing issues facing Indiana.

"What matters most to me is the environment and the destruction of our natural world here in Indiana," said attendee James Todd.

Lori Losee, another event attendee, said her conversations with neighbors reveal different priorities.

"(My neighbors) are concerned about the economy, about education, about health care," Losee said. "There are so many things that we could focus on if we put our energy together and pay attention to what Hoosiers need, instead of what some people in Washington, D.C. want us to do."

State Senator Kyle Walker, who was invited but did not attend, released a statement Thursday evening opposing mid-decade redistricting:

"I've spent the past several months listening closely to my constituents on mid-decade redistricting. With 93% opposed, and as their voice in the Indiana Senate, I'll be voting no."

Fishers State Representative and Speaker of the House, Todd Huston, was also invited, but sources within his office confirmed he was unable to attend.

Losee praised Walker's stance, saying it reflects proper representation.

"I feel like that's what we elect our officials to do," Losee said. "I think voters need to pick their representatives, not the other way around."

Despite the governor calling a special session, Wilson said the outcome remains uncertain.

"I don't think it's a done deal, absolutely," Wilson said. "What I like to think is that they're considering all the options, they're listening to constituents and trying to make the best decisions for their district and the state."

