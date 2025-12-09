Hundreds rally against redistricting as Indiana senators return to Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Indiana Statehouse as senators returned to discuss redrawing congressional maps, with demonstrators traveling from across the state to voice their opposition to the proposed changes.

A rally took place right outside Senate chambers, where participants chanted and held signs against the redistricting effort.

Among the crowd was Benita Arnold, president of the East Chicago NAACP near Gary, who made the more than 2.5-hour journey from Lake County for what she said was her first protest at the Statehouse.

"Don't fall for the okey doke - don't forget us. We voted you in to do the right thing. Stand up. Don't bow down to a king, a president or anyone," Arnold said.

Adam Sobat joined the group chanting "This is what democracy looks like" outside Senate chambers. He expressed concern that if congressional maps are redrawn, it will take generations to repair the damage.

"This is wrong.. It's a matter of decency and honesty. This isn't politics, it's what's right and wrong. This shouldn't be hard," Sobat said.

Carolyn Higginbotham urged legislators to resist pressure from Washington.

"When someone tries to bully you, you stand up. I'm here to ask our legislators to show courage, stand up, be strong and to say no to the pressure from Washington," Higginbotham said.

Outside the Statehouse, a smaller group gathered for what they called a "rave against redistricting," playing music and dancing in protest.

The demonstration contrasts with a rally held Friday supporting the redistricting effort, where dozens of people said they back redrawing maps because it's important to stand up for the entire country and support the president.

The new congressional map proposed by the House would bring significant changes to Marion County, home to nearly one million people. The plan divides the county into four congressional districts instead of the current two. Currently, the 7th District is located entirely within Marion County.

Craig Ellis expressed frustration with the proposed changes.

"I'm really tired of all the crap they are pulling off. We have 40% of people voting Democrat overall in the state. They want to make it zero representatives. I'm concerned with Marion County being broken up. We won't have any democratic voting voices in the U.S. House," Ellis said.

Diane Hancock said she feels disenfranchised.

"The Democrats have about 22% of representatives in the House of Representatives. We have no senators. They want 100% but there are 40% at least, maybe more, who voted in the last election. It's not as deep red of a state as they say," Hancock said.

If the new boundaries become law, District 7 would still include portions of Marion County but would extend southeast all the way to the Ohio River. Democratic Congressman Andre Carson currently represents District 7.

The redistricting bill passed in the Senate Elections committee with a vote of 6-3.

The Senate is expected to vote on redistricting by the end of the week.