Indiana House to vote on controversial congressional redistricting map

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives will vote Friday on a controversial redistricting plan that could dramatically reshape the state's congressional districts and potentially add two Republican seats to the delegation.

It passed out of committee Tuesday with an 8-5 vote, with only one Republican voting against it.

The bill will move forward unchanged after House members defeated 21 Democratic amendments Thursday. If accepted, it will head to the Senate.

Tuesday's committee hearing drew dozens of Hoosiers who braved harsh weather to testify at the statehouse. Most of those who spoke opposed the redistricting plan, with only two people speaking in favor.

The most controversial aspect of the proposed map involves splitting Marion County among four different congressional districts, compared to the current single representative. Marion County is currently represented by Democrat André Carson.

Democrats have mounted fierce opposition, with State Senator Fady Qaddoura filing competing legislation to ban mid-decade redistricting.

Lawmakers have also faced rising threats in recent weeks, with at least seven senators and Governor Braun targeted by swatting attempts, bomb threats, or other harassment related to the redistricting debate.

Opposition groups have scheduled rallies against redistricting at the Statehouse as lawmakers work toward completing their business by the end of February.