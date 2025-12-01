Another Indiana senator targeted with bomb threat as attacks on lawmakers continue

INDIANA — State Senator Mike Bohacek's home was targeted with a bomb threat Friday, marking the latest incident in an ongoing pattern of intimidation against Indiana lawmakers amid redistricting debates.

Sen. Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores) said he and his family received threats that a bomb was placed at their home. The family is safe and law enforcement is investigating.

"I'd like to thank the Long Beach Police Department, the Porter County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police for their quick response and assistance during this investigation," Bohacek said in a statement Monday.

The Republican senator called the threats part of a "concerning" and "illegal" pattern of intimidation attempts against lawmakers.

"I hope to see justice for this type of behavior," Bohacek said, declining to provide additional information while the investigation continues.

Escalating Pattern of Threats

Bohacek's case represents the latest escalation in attacks targeting Indiana legislators. At least seven other senators have been targeted in recent weeks, including:



Sen. Andy Zay - whose business received a bomb threat

Sen. Spencer Deery - targeted with a false domestic abuse report

Sen. Dan Dernulc - victim of swatting incident

Sen. Greg Goode - swatted at his home

Sen. Rick Niemeyer - targeted in swatting attack

Sen. Kyle Walker - received bomb threat and intimidation attempts

Sen. Linda Rogers - targeted with threat

Governor Mike Braun has also confirmed that he and his family have been targeted, calling the situation unacceptable.

"Enough is enough. These threats to lawmakers, including those received by me and my family in recent days, need to stop," Braun said in a statement last week.

The FBI has joined Indiana State Police in investigating the incidents, with federal agents leveraging technical capabilities to identify those responsible regardless of location.

Redistricting Tension Escalates

The threats come as the Indiana legislature reconvened Monday for a special session to debate redrawing congressional district maps.

The House began work Monday with House Republicans releasing their proposed congressional map that would redraw the state's nine congressional districts ahead of the 2026 elections. The Senate will reconvene on December 8 to review any redistricting legislation approved by the House.

The renewed redistricting effort follows calls from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance for Indiana Republicans to approve a mid-cycle map change.

Supporters argue a new map could result in two additional Republican-held U.S. House seats. The GOP currently holds seven of the state's nine congressional districts.

Trump has publicly criticized Republican senators who have been reluctant to advance a redistricting plan, labeling Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray a "Complete and Total RINO" and threatening to support primary challengers against those who oppose the effort.

Governor Mike Braun has been one of the strongest voices urging lawmakers to vote on redistricting, calling for "fair maps."

Opposition groups have scheduled "Rally Against Redistricting" events at the Statehouse for both December 1 and December 8, with MADVoters planning to return December 2 for public comment at a committee hearing.