Indiana lawmakers prepare for special session to redraw congressional maps

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for a special legislative session called by Governor Mike Braun to redraw the state's congressional maps, despite ongoing questions about whether there are enough votes to pass the changes.

The special session is set to begin Monday, November 3, according to a proclamation signed by Braun. Lawmakers will consider altering the boundaries of Indiana's congressional districts and resolving an issue regarding federal and state tax compliance.

"We were expecting it. Not surprised. Looking forward to getting to Indianapolis, working on some of the tax issues, as well as redistricting," said Sen. Liz Brown, a Republican from Fort Wayne.

However, Democratic lawmakers expressed disappointment with the decision.

"I'm not surprised, but very disappointed. We've seen in multiple polls, Hoosiers don't support drawing new maps mid-decade. They want us to focus on issues that impact their lives - that's not what we are doing," said Rep. Carey Hamilton, a Democrat from Indianapolis.

The special session is being called despite the Senate Majority Communications Office confirming that the votes still aren't there for redistricting.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston were not available for interviews, but Huston said in a statement: "We've received the Governor's call for a special session and will continue having conversations within our caucus and with our counterparts in the Senate on our next steps."

House Speaker Todd Huston's office confirms the House does have enough votes for redistricting.

Brown believes support will materialize when it matters most.

"I do think the votes will be there.. On any serious votes, we don't usually have a lot of senators coming out publicly saying how they will stand. I'm not surprised. As we now have a session date on the books, I think people, when it comes to the floor, will be willing to support it," Brown said.

House Democratic Leader Phil Giaquinta questioned the governor's reasoning for the special session. Braun said he is calling the session to protect Hoosier voices due to efforts in other states to diminish voices in Washington.

"I have no idea what he's talking about. When they passed the maps in 2021, they were beautiful and perfect, and now all of a sudden, they are not. In my opinion, it’s a mandate coming from Washington D.C. I've never had a call from any constituent in 4 years telling me the maps were bad," said Giaquinta, who represents Fort Wayne.

“We need more voices in Washington who will join our congressional delegation in supporting meaningful action to confront this threat, and redistricting gives Indiana an opportunity to help send them,” State Sen. Scott Baldwin, a Republican from Noblesville.

Opposition to the redistricting effort continues to grow. A protester held signs condemning redistricting outside the Senate chambers, and Indiana Conservation Voters has delivered around 20,000 signatures to the Statehouse opposing the plan.

"We're not done. We will make sure Hoosiers understand now is a critical time. They clearly need to hear it a second time," said Megan Robertson, executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters.

Hoosiers can voice their concerns at www.playfairindiana.com .

The Hoosier State is part of a nationwide debate over redistricting, led by President Trump to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections. Vice President J.D. Vance has been to the Hoosier State twice to advocate for redistricting, and Republican lawmakers have also spoken directly to President Trump about the issue.