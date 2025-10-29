Indiana special session delayed beyond Nov. 3, new date to be announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's special legislative session will likely not begin on Nov. 3 as Gov. Mike Braun initially indicated, according to statements from Republican legislative leaders Wednesday.

Senate Majority Communications Director Molly Swigart said lawmakers are working to determine scheduling availability among members.

"In all likelihood, the Senate will not be ready to convene the week of Nov. 3," Swigart said in a statement. "Recall that in the most recent special session, the legislature did not convene for a few weeks after the initial date provided by the governor."

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) confirmed House Republicans are coordinating with Senate colleagues on logistics following Braun's call for a special session.

"Given the calendar and member availability, we will not be convening on Nov. 3 but are working within this general time frame as we consider the schedule," Huston said.

Under Indiana code, the General Assembly has up to 40 days to conduct business in a special session.

Huston pointed to the 2022 special session as precedent, when then-Gov. Eric Holcomb called lawmakers into session July 6, but the legislature didn't convene until July 25 and ended Aug. 5.

The General Assembly is also statutorily required to convene for Organization Day on Nov. 18, marking the official start of the 2026 regular session.

"Our goal is to accomplish our work in a way that is most efficient and cost effective for Hoosier taxpayers," Huston said, adding leaders plan to release a legislative schedule as soon as possible.

Braun called for the special session to address congressional redistricting and tax code changes. The redistricting push has divided Indiana Republicans, with some lawmakers supporting redrawing the state's congressional map while others have expressed concerns about the cost and political implications of mid-cycle redistricting.

