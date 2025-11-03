State lawmakers to start 2026 session early to begin redistricting talks

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Indiana state lawmakers released more details on when discussions for mid-decade redistricting may take place

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said they will be holding the first two weeks of December (1-12) as the time frame for both chambers to reconvene.

Bray and Huston said this will avoid additional costs associated with a special session.

Molly Swigart, Communications Director for the Senate Majority Communications Office, told WRTV via email that the cost for the session has not been finalized yet, but the idea is to, "adjust the end date for the 2026 legislative session to ensure no additional costs, resulting in us spending the same total amount of time (if not less) in session that we would normally, albeit on a slightly different schedule."

Senate President Pro Tem Bray said in consultation with leadership from the House, any time-sensitive legislative action will take place after Organization Day, November 18. Organization Day marks the official start of the 2026 legislative session, meaning any business conducted during this time would be part of the regular 2026 session.

No other legislative action is planned for the rest of December.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) released this statement regarding the schedule:

"Adjusting the 2026 legislative calendar is what makes the most sense when we consider member schedules, the logistics of legislative action, and – most importantly – the costs to the taxpayer. Making this shift allows the legislature to consider the topics presented to us in a thoughtful way without burdening Hoosier taxpayers with the cost of a special session."

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) released this statement regarding the session schedule:

"In working with our House Republican caucus members and our counterparts in the Senate, we have determined that the General Assembly will address any time-sensitive issues during the first two weeks of December (Dec. 1 through Dec. 12).



"The meeting days in December would be part of the 2026 regular session that officially starts on Organization Day on Nov. 18. Because of this calendar alignment, starting the regular session early would be the most cost-effective and efficient way to address the Governor's call for a special session.



"Our goal is to avoid any added session-related costs, and we will continue to look for ways to save taxpayer dollars as we work through and finalize the schedule.



"More details on December session days will be made available in the coming weeks, with a full calendar expected on Organization Day."

Governor Mike Bruan shared this statement on social media, thanking the Republican leaders for deciding on the December 1 date:

I want to thank Senator Bray and Speaker Huston for announcing the legislature will convene on December 1, and happy to see they have committed to complete their work on the time sensitive issues of altering Indiana’s congressional boundaries to ensure Hoosiers have fair… — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) November 3, 2025

CURRENT CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATION:

Hoosiers have not been on the same page about mid-decade redistricting since the idea was first introduced.

Critics of the mid-decade redistricting say that redrawing the maps would give Republicans an unfair advantage before the midterm elections.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus hosted a 'Democracy Doesn't Get Redrawn' rally at the Statehouse on Monday

At Monday's rally, IBLC handed out fliers with what they believe the new maps could look like.

While covering the rally, WRTV's Nicole Griffin asked Representative Earl Harris Jr., Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair, about the map on the flier. He said, “You know, there have been multiple maps that have been handed out, so we decided to put one on here. But at this point, we don't, we do not have a concrete version of what the map looks, how the map will look.”

House Democratic leader Phil Giaquinta shared this statement reacting to the new timeline:

🚨 BREAKING: HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER PHIL GIAQUINTA REACTS TO UPDATED SESSION TIMELINE, CALLS FOR ACTION ON COST OF LIVING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AItOR66zY8 — Indiana House Democrats (@inhsedems) November 3, 2025

Following Monday's announcement, Indiana Conservation Voters released this statement:

“Today’s announcement that lawmakers won’t return until December only underscores what Hoosiers have been saying for weeks: mid-decade redistricting is a distraction no one wants. Governor Braun said this process needed to be wrapped up by late November. Now we know it won’t even get started until December. Our leaders keep kicking the can down the road because they know this idea is woefully unpopular and unnecessary. Let’s scrap it now.



“That way, lawmakers and the Governor can actually focus on what families across Indiana are asking them to help with: rising energy bills, inflation pressures and taxes. We’re calling on lawmakers to publicly drop the redistricting plan and use their time between now and the 2026 session to come up with solutions that will provide real relief. Washington outsiders have spent a quarter of this year trying to get us to redraw our maps for their gain. It’s time to tell them no. Enough is enough.”

Indiana holds nine seats in the United States House of Representatives, with only two seats held by Democrats. The new maps are projected to give Republicans an advantage to overtake those two democratically held seats.