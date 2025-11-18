Trump again pressures Indiana GOP: Braun 'must produce' on Redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS — President Trump continued his pressure campaign against Indiana Republicans Tuesday, warning Governor Mike Braun he must deliver two new GOP congressional seats or be the "only Governor, Republican or Democrat, who didn't."

In a Truth Social post, Trump targeted Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray as "a RINO State Senator" and "the primary problem" blocking redistricting efforts. Trump said Bray would "soon have a Primary Problem" along with any politicians supporting him.

The latest post follows Trump's Sunday criticism of Bray and Senator Greg Goode. Hours after Trump named Goode publicly, the senator became a victim of a "swatting" incident—a prank involving false emergency reports that brought police to his home.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to Goode's residence after receiving a false violence report, but found all occupants "secure, safe, and unharmed."

Braun Responds

Following Trump's weekend criticism, Braun announced he had a "great call" with the president Monday, reaffirming his "commitment to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana."

Braun shifted focus to Senate Republicans, saying they are "hiding behind closed doors and refusing to even bring redistricting to a vote."

Despite the pressure, Bray announced Friday that there are insufficient votes for redistricting and will not reconvene in December as planned.