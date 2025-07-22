Remembering Ozzy Osbourne and his Indiana ties

INDIANAPOLIS — Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of the metal band Black Sabbath, has died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family. Osbourne was 76 years old, and his death comes just weeks after his final performance in his home city in England.

While "The Prince of Darkness" was known for his music, he became a household name through reality television shows, including Ozzy and Jack's World Detour. The A&E show premiered in 2016 and lasted three seasons. It followed Ozzy and his son Jack as they traveled to various historical and cultural sites.

One of their destinations was Muncie, Indiana. The duo find themselves at the Muncie Police Department, where, in a clip posted in 2017 on the Muncie Police Department's Facebook page, Jack explains he is a reserve officer for the department.

The department also posted photos from earlier that year with both Ozzy and Jack visiting.

"Jack Osbourne has been a friend of the Muncie Police for many years," the post says. "Jack has stayed involved with our department since the Armed and Famous days. Jack continues to visit Muncie to train and work with our officers. This week, Jack brought his father Ozzy to visit."

WRTV reached out to the Muncie Police Department to learn if Jack is still a reserve officer and if they have a statement, but have not heard back.