Minors need an adult 25+ to enter Indiana State Fair at night in new policy change

The Indiana State Fair has announced a change to its unaccompanied minor policy.

Starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone aged 25 and older in the evening hours.

The updated rules vary based on the day of the week:

Tuesday - Thursday: Minors must be accompanied after 6 p.m.



Friday - Sunday: Minors must be accompanied after 4 p.m.

According to the policy, each adult chaperone may supervise up to four minors, and they must remain on the fairgrounds while the minors are present.

In addition, any minors attempting to enter without adult supervision will be denied admission.

To facilitate this process, individuals entering the fair may be required to present a valid driver's license, state ID, or another form of government-issued identification.

This policy does not apply to organized and ticketed group outings or those participating in competitions, as existing chaperone procedures will be upheld for these events.

WRTV reached out to fair organizers to understand the reasoning behind this policy update.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said the change came after "observing certain behaviors, which led to updating the existing policy to support a "secure, family-friendly environment."