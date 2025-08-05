The first $2 Tuesday of Indiana State Fair season: What to expect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its first $2 Tuesday on August 5—a budget-friendly day packed with fun! The gates open at 8:00 a.m.

Visitors can take advantage of $2 deals on admission, select rides, and certain food items.

It’s the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a full day of fun without breaking the bank.

Some highlights to look out for:

DJ Night with B‑Swift (7:30 p.m.) - Experience an energetic performance under the stars.

DockDogs Big Air Wave Competitions - Watch dogs leap into pools at 1p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Big Top Circus Performances - Multiple shows throughout the day featuring acrobats and aerialists.

Live Birds of Prey: “Take Flight” Raptor Show (4:30 p.m.) - An educational outdoor showcase of magnificent raptors.

Free Fishing & Nature Exhibits (10 a.m.–1 p.m. / 4–7 p.m. - Kids can cast a line and explore wildlife exhibits.



For hassle-free access, check IndianaStateFairParking.com for the best routes and parking options.