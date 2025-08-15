Understanding livestock shows at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — One big part of the Indiana State Fair is seeing the animals. Do you know what is happening during the livestock shows?

Each day at the fair, you'll likely see some sort of Open or 4-H livestock show on the schedule.

The first thing to break down is the difference between Open and 4-H shows.

Abby Brown, a sheep exhibitor from Gibson County, was preparing for her sheep to be judged.

"4-H exhibitors are from the age of third grade up to a senior in high school," Brown explained. "Open shows are any age. A lot of adults come out and show."

Brown is a 4-H member, so she got to show in both 4-H and Open shows at this year's fair.

WRTV

What exactly are they showing?

Livestock shows are already broken down by animals: sheep, dairy goats, and poultry, for example. Within the sheep show, there are different classes based on the different types of sheep.

In each class, a judge will look for specific characteristics that each breed should have.

"Today the Southdowns are being shown, and they are shown more for their meat quality," Brown said.

In the ring, you'll see exhibitors like Brown trying to square up the animals to "embrace them to show off their muscles" for the judge.

Not all sheep are judged based on muscles.

"If you see them with more wool on their bodies, then they're more for their wool qualities," Brown continued. "You don't brace them as much. You just show off their wool."

Each barn at the State Fairgrounds has a stand, usually near the show ring, with sheets that explain what judges are expecting to see.

For sheep, the sheet lists things like:



Sheep that conform to the standards of the particular breeds

Sheep that are long-bodied and level-topped

Animals that are heavy and alert, with no defects

I asked Brown if she typically knows where her sheep will fall in the final placements.

"Sometimes it's a surprise. You never know what the judge is gonna want," she said with a laugh.

To complicate things even more, there are two types of show per animal: the exhibitions like Brown was doing and showmanship.

WRTV learned more about showmanship by visiting the Poultry Barn, where the 4-H Poultry Showmanship was happening.

Maddie Beck, a 10-year 4-H member, was getting her turkeys, Tim and Tom, ready to go.

WRTV

She gave WRTV an easy breakdown of the show types.

"Showmanship is all about you, but the other one is about the bird," Beck said.

In showmanship, judges pick winners based on an exhibitor's ability to show their animal.

Judges also ask a variety of questions to exhibitors during showmanship to test their knowledge about the species they are showing.

"They'll ask you the parts of the bird, and where everything is, how everything works on the bird," Beck said.

Beck said 4-H members are often studying leading up to showmanship to prepare for these questions.

In poultry shows, the exhibitors are closer to the cages, and they do not walk their birds around like in the sheep show. Birds only come out of the cages during showmanship.

In the end, it is worth it to get the animals ready and study for judges' questions, according to both Beck and Brown.

"The ribbons mean how we place, so like all the hard work we've put into this, how far it's come, and how it measures up to the other animals that are here at the show," Brown said.

WRTV

Brown had a full display of ribbons from 4-H and open shows in her tack area.

If you're still confused when you watch a livestock show, both exhibitors said to just ask.

"Anybody in the stands, they'll tell you where you can get your next livestock, how you should show it," Beck encouraged. "They're just really willing to help out because they want to see the program continue."

"If you've never watched the show before, come out and watch the show!" exclaimed Brown.

As we head into the final weekend of the 2025 Indiana State Fair, you will still be able to watch a variety of 4-H and Open shows. Check out a list of all livestock shows scheduled here.