The Beach Boys cancel Indiana State Fair show to recharge

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Beach Boys say they need to "recharge" and have canceled several upcoming shows, including one at the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair on Friday announced The Beach Boys show at the Free Stage would kick off the annual event's entertainment on its opening day, Aug. 7.

But there's hope the band will return to the fair in 2027 to play "God Only Knows," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "Sloop John B" from its 1966 album "Pet Sounds."

The fair's website provided these details:

"Premium Reserved Seating will be refunded at the original point of purchase.



"CONCERT UPDATE: Statement from The Beach Boys regarding the August 7th show postponement to 2027. New concert added to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage to be announced soon.



"'Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds. We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road. VIP tickets for the performance at the Indiana State Fair will be fully refunded at the original point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding — we can’t wait to see you back out there next August!'"

The band canceled all of its shows from Thursday through Sept. 3.