14-year-old subject of Indiana Silver Alert found safe in shed in Attica

Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:32:09-05

ATTICA — Two days after a Silver Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old from Floyd County in southern Indiana, the teen was found safe in an Attica shed.

Attica is located in Fountain County (southwest of Tippecanoe County).

According to a release from the Attica Police Department, an 18-year-old that was named a person of interest in the 14-year-old's disappearance was located in Attica walking near Council and Washington streets.

The police department says the 18-year-old was taken into custody without incident — despite was online rumors said about a SWAT team being used.

After the arrest, the department said they were able to locate the missing 14-year-old in a shed behind a residence in town. She was nearly 200 miles away from where se was reported missing (Georgetown, Indiana).

The 18-year-old faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.

The missing girl has since been reunited with her father.

