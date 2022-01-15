Watch
State News

3 new flu deaths reported last week in Indiana bringing total deaths to 8

Posted at 7:28 PM, Jan 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Three more flu deaths were reported in Indiana last week bringing the total number of deaths this flu season to eight.

According to the weekly report for the week ending Jan. 8, which was released on Jan. 14, three of the people who died were between the ages of 50-64, while the other five were 65 or older.

Influenza-like illness activity is moderate across the state, according to IDOH.

There have been five long-term care facility outbreaks this flu season.

More data on influenza in Indiana is available here.

