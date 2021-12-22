91st Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Rochester fire station

ROCHESTER — The latest Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the fire station in Rochester.

Located on the front of the building west of the bays, the latest baby box was installed at the Rochester Fire Department, 2006 E. State Road 14.

The box is the 91st baby box in the nation and 74th in Indiana to be installed.

When a baby is placed inside the climate-controlled box, an alarm system will notify first responders who can retrieve the bay.

The Knights of Columbus, Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Fulton County REMC helped made the project possible and Levi Brown at LCB Enterprises helped installed the box, according to a press release.

Baby boxes are available in parts of Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.