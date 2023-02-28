American Pickers coming to Indiana to look for Midwest collections

Indiana — Popular History Channel series American Pickers is coming to Indiana.
The team is looking for large, junkie, private collections with fascinating stories when they visit in May.
If you're interested in appearing on the show, call or text (646) 493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com
The crew also visited Indiana last year.
