American Pickers coming to Indiana to look for Midwest collections

Provided Photo/American Pickers
Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby from the History Channel show American Pickers
Posted at 7:10 AM, Feb 28, 2023
Indiana — Popular History Channel series American Pickers is coming to Indiana.

The team is looking for large, junkie, private collections with fascinating stories when they visit in May.

If you're interested in appearing on the show, call or text ‪(646) 493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com

The crew also visited Indiana last year.

