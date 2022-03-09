American Pickers returning to Indiana, looking for collectors

Ind. — The American Pickers are returning to Indiana this May.

The show's "pickers" travel to find different, unusual, and unique items and want to learn the stories behind them.

Crews are planning to film for the History Channel show in Indiana throughout the month.

They're currently looking for collectors who have hidden treasures or collections of antiques.

Pickers will only look at private collections;o stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will qualify.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to the show by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of your collection with photos.