Amtrak proposes new stations at Indianapolis airport, Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS — Amtrak has proposed new stations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including at the Indianapolis International Airport and in Columbus, Indiana.

The Chicago – Indianapolis – Louisville/Cincinnati service would add additional frequencies between Chicago and Cincinnati and a new connection between Indianapolis and Louisville, according to Amtrak.

Currently, Indianapolis has tri-weekly Amtrak service.

MORE: 1980: All aboard Amtrak's Hoosier State

Here is Amtrak's proposal. Each service route would have four daily round trips:

Chicago – Indianapolis – Cincinnati service:



Chicago, IL

Dyer, IN

Rensselaer, IN

Lafayette, IN

Crawfordsville, IN

Indianapolis International Airport, IN (NEW)

Indianapolis, IN

Connersville, IN

Oxford, OH (NEW)

Hamilton, OH (NEW)

Cincinnati, OH

Chicago – Indianapolis – Louisville service:



Chicago, IL

Dyer, IN

Rensselaer, IN

Lafayette, IN

Crawfordsville, IN

Indianapolis International Airport, IN (NEW)

Indianapolis, IN

Columbus, IN (NEW)

Jeffersonville, IN (NEW)

Louisville, KY (NEW)

Amtrak first proposed the route in April, following President Joe Biden's announcement of his infrastructure plan. The infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for passenger rail and mass transit, like commuter trains and buses.

MORE: Is the bipartisan infrastructure bill truly transformational for train travel?

The legislation now needs to pass the House of Representatives, a chamber that is eager to have input on the bill as well.

President Joe Biden is now relying on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass the legislation over the next several weeks, perhaps by the end of September.