Amtrak proposes new services in Indianapolis, across nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Amtrak announced a proposal to provide new rail services throughout the country, including Indianapolis, after President Joe Biden announced his administration's infrastructure plan.

The proposal would add service from Indianapolis to Louisville, Cincinnati and Chicago. The plan would also add services in cities like Las Vegas, Nashville, Columbus and Phoenix where they don't already have Amtrak service.

Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan has pitched $80 billion in funds to Amtrak. By 2035, Amtrak aims to serve up to 160 more communities and have multiple daily trips in 15 more states, according to its proposal.

Amtrak had service to Chicago from Indianapolis four days a week, but the Hoosier state service ended in 2019 when the Indiana legislature decided to end its funding for the service.

“President Biden’s infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for," Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said. "Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor and our National Network and expand our service to more of America. The NEC’s many major tunnels and bridges – most of which are over a century old – must be replaced and upgraded to avoid devastating consequences for our transportation network and the country. In addition, Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S. With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country – and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”