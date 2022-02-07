Watch
Deaths of 28 alpacas probed at southern Indiana farm

Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 17:47:22-05

GOSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of 28 alpacas at a southern Indiana farm where two dozen other animals, including llamas and horses, were found alive but severely malnourished.

Owen County sheriff’s deputies and a veterinarian from the State Board of Animal Health visited SuPaca Farms on Jan. 28 to check on the welfare of the farm’s animals.

The Herald-Times reports they found 28 dead alpacas on the property. Officers also found live animals that were in poor health, lacked food and water and were severely malnourished.

A judge granted an order allowing authorities to seize seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens and two horses from the farm.

