Deaths of 28 alpacas probed at southern Indiana farm

GOSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of 28 alpacas at a southern Indiana farm where two dozen other animals, including llamas and horses, were found alive but severely malnourished.

Owen County sheriff’s deputies and a veterinarian from the State Board of Animal Health visited SuPaca Farms on Jan. 28 to check on the welfare of the farm’s animals.

The Herald-Times reports they found 28 dead alpacas on the property. Officers also found live animals that were in poor health, lacked food and water and were severely malnourished.

A judge granted an order allowing authorities to seize seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens and two horses from the farm.