DNR lifts recommendation for Hoosiers to refrain from feeding birds

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers around the state, in all counties, may once again put out their bird feeders.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has lifted its recommendation for residents to refrain from feeding birds in all counties.

Hoosiers may put out their bird feeders again if they are comfortable doing so and are not finding any sick or dead birds in their yard.

The Department of Natural Resources recommend that seed and suet feeders should be cleaned at least once every two weeks by scrubbing the feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution in order to keep birds healthy and limit the spread of disease.

According to their website, they add that hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.

