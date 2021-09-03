DNR says Indiana residents may put out bird feeders again, except in nine counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in nine Indiana counties are still being asked to keep their bird feeders stored away, but all other Hoosiers are getting the green light to put them back out again.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has advised that in order to help songbirds in the affected areas, they're recommending that residents in Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Porter, and St. Joseph counties continue to refrain from feeding the birds.

Residents of Indiana's other 83 counties may again put out their bird feeders if they're comfortable in doing so and haven't come across any sick or dead birds in their yard.

The Department of Natural Resources has provided the following recommendations:

Seed and suet feeders should be cleaned at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution to keep birds healthy and limit the spread of disease. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.

For more information, visit in.gov/dnr/.