Duke Energy requests additional 7.2% rate hike, citing rising fuel prices

INDIANA — Duke Energy has applied for approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to raise what it charges customers by an additional 7.2%, citing rising costs for fuel.

The increased rate translates to about $11.71. If approved, it would compound the already higher-than-normal prices Duke charges its customers since the IURC approved Duke's request to raise prices by 16% — or about $22.59 — for customers in June.

The request was filed July 8, IURC records show.

Utility companies in Indiana are able to negotiate rate changes with the IURC four times a year.

Duke Energy previously told WRTV after it had requested the 16% rate hike that increases won't be permanent.

"A large part of a customer’s electric bill is related to fuel,” said Angeline Protogere, a spokeswoman for the company. “It can be as much as 30% of a bill. So, when you have volatile markets, it can have a big impact on a customer’s bill.:"

WRTV has reached out to Duke Energy and is waiting to hear back.