Funeral for Terre Haute FBI Det. Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE — Hundreds of police officers, community members and friends gathered in Terre Haute on Tuesday for the funeral of fallen Det. Greg Ferency.

Detective Ferency was shot and killed last week during an ambush outside of the federal building.

Ferency spent 30 years with the Terre Haute Police Department and more than a decade with the FBI Task Force.

Since his death, police officers have stood watch over his body. His colleagues saying they've struggled with what happened one week ago.

"I've struggled this week to make sense of the evil act of violence that took Greg from us. I don't know that I truly ever will," Josh Pirtle, an FBI agent and Ferency's friend, said at the funeral.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and FBI director Christopher Wray also attended Detective Ferency's memorial service.

Wray told those in attendance that Ferency did what needed to be done. He always had your back.

As his family said goodbye, his daughter wondered what her dad might have done had last Wednesday's act of violence never happened.

"She looked at me and said, 'he had so much more to teach me.' And she was right," Pirtle had said.

Detective Ferency was 53 years old. Now, he leaves behind two adult children.

Shane Meehan, 44, is the man accused of killing Ferency. Now, he's charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent.