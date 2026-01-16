"If we can recover one, that's enough": Indiana State Police campaign fights human trafficking

SEYMOUR — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance calls human trafficking one of the biggest issues facing us in the 21st century, impacting millions of men, women and children all around the world.

That's why the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is taking action to prevent human trafficking throughout North America.

“If we can recover one, then that’s enough," Kimberly Hill, Motor Carrier Inspector with ISP, said.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana State Police campaign fights human trafficking

At the Seymour weighing station on Interstate 65, this week is different.

“This week is human trafficking awareness week. Just reminding everybody that it’s a problem," Colin Waltz, a Motor Carrier Inspector with ISP, stated.

“We pass out information... on indicators of human trafficking - what to watch for - as well as who to call if you do happen to spot something," Hill explained.

Those little cards are given to every truck driver who stops by.

“They are [the] eyes and ears," Waltz said. "They go to a lot of places that the general public doesn’t go to.”

“They’re behind the scenes, whether it's at companies picking up or delivering, so there’s a possibility in trafficking going on there, labor trafficking, and then they spend most nights at truck stops or rest areas, and those are also possibilities of places for trafficking to occur," Hill stated.

The priority is to remind truckers of the importance of being aware.

“They have trained over two million individuals in the trucking industry to help fight this," Hill said. "40% of the cases reported by truck drivers have recovered minors.”

ISP told WRTV their weigh stations see over 1,000 trucks every hour, estimating it to be over 25,000 trucks on any given day. That means, on weeks like this one, around 175,000 drivers will be receiving information that could someday save someone's life.

“A lot of them want to help because they understand that it is a big issue," Waltz explained. "And a lot of these drivers actually have kids, so they want to protect them and protect other people’s kids as well.”

WRTV

Because these quick conversations can lead to big changes.

“The more people we can educate about human trafficking, then the more likely that, at least that, one person is going to be rescued," Hill said.

Some signs of human trafficking according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline include:



People who may appear uncomfortable or overly controlled by someone they're with

Not being dressed appropriately for the weather

Having a lack of personal items with them

Person showing potential injuries of marks

If you suspect a case of human trafficking, state police said to call 911 immediately.

If you are a victim of human trafficking, you can call 911 or you can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.