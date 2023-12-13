Indiana BMV rejects more than a thousand personalized license plates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The decision makers at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles might have been thinking "OMG WTH" a lot this year, but they weren't willing to allow a Hoosier driver to have their license plate read it.

In 2023, the BMV has denied more than 1,000 personalized license plates.

Unfortunately, if you requested to promote that you're are "FKNFUN" or "C00L AF", it was not enough for the BMV to warrant you donning a license plate saying so.

According to the BMV, personalized Indiana license plates can only contain a combination of numbers and letters. Special characters are not allowed.

The BMV can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it "carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency," "would be misleading," or "that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance."

People whose plates are denied receive a letter informing them of the fate of their submission. They can try again for another message, request an appeal hearing or register a standard plate.

A committee of BMV employees reviews requests drivers submit.

We are guessing the person that asked to use "BMVJOKE" did not have high expectations for approval.

Read the full list of denied PLPs below.

Warning: Some contain offensive language.