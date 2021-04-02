Indiana politicians respond after U.S. Capitol officer dies, another injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana politicians are reacting after a U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another was injured Friday afternoon when a person crashed into them.

The suspect later died after being shot by police, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

You can read statements from Indiana politicians below.

Keeping the family of the @CapitolPolice officer who was killed and the other officer who was injured in my prayers. Thank you to the officers and first responders on the scene today and every day who keep the U.S. Capitol and those who work there safe. https://t.co/chdhF2lskk — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 2, 2021

Praying for our brave @CapitolPolice and their families. I'm forever grateful for your selfless service and sacrifice. https://t.co/6IlU3QPXTL — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) April 2, 2021

My prayers are with the family of the Capitol Police officer who was killed today defending the Capitol. Please join me in praying for the recovery and safety of all of the first responders involved in today’s incident in DC. — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) April 2, 2021

I'm heartbroken that a @CapitolPolice officer died defending the U.S. Capitol today. I'm praying for this fallen hero's family, for the injured officer, and for all the brave men and women of the USCP who protect us every day. May God be with them. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) April 2, 2021

Amanda and I are heartbroken about the tragedy at the Capitol this afternoon. We are more grateful than ever for what the Capitol Police do every day to keep me, my staff and my family safe. We are praying for everyone affected by today’s events. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 2, 2021

I am safe and not at the Capitol complex, but following the situation there closely. The news that a Capitol Police Officer lost their life deeply saddens me. I urge law enforcement to investigate this incident thoroughly so we can ensure the safety of all who work & visit here. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 2, 2021