Indiana Supreme Court declines direct hearing of RFRA-based abortion restriction appeal

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 31, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled against taking up an appeal to the state’s abortions restriction bill – instead stating it must go to the state’s court of appeals first.

A Marion County judge ruled in December to block the state’s near total abortion ban following a lawsuit from women of Jewish and Muslim faith stating the ban violated their religious freedom rights (RFRA).

The state sought sending the case directly to the supreme court, but in an order issued Monday, the supreme court has elected to not take the appeal up.

Read the order below:

