Second Indiana judge blocks Abortion Ban bill from taking effect

INDIANAPOLIS — A second judge has blocked Indiana’s new abortion law (Senate Bill 1) from taking effect.

A Marion County judge says the passage of the bill violates the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

The suit was filed on behalf of members of the Jewish and Islamic faiths.

A judge first blocked the bill from taking effect in September, stating it violates the Indiana Constitution.

The case is scheduled to come before the Indiana Supreme Court in January.