Indiana Task Force 1 reassigned to Dawson Springs, Kentucky

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after completing their operations at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the team has been reassigned to the town after it took a direct hit from the tornado.

While in Dawson Springs, the team will be conducting searches and marking structures for the state of Kentucky. This will help with documentation of all of the damaged structures and make sure everyone is accounted for.

Dawson Springs is a little more than an hour northeast of Mayfield and about an hour and 40 minutes northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael Clubb/AP The aftermath of a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

"The team is in good spirits and has been blessed with nice weather which helps with the efficiency of the operations," Reith said in an email.

Members of Indiana Task Force 1 were activated this weekend to help with search and rescue operations at a candle factory in Mayfield.

On Monday, the team removed the roof and searched and cleared the entire building. Through the company, everyone in the building at the time of the storm is accounted for, Reith said.

"The devastation down here is horrific. It's some of the worst devastations I've seen," Neal said.

A canine a part of the team had a small cut to the paw, but the canine is back at work after being treated by medical personnel.