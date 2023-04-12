INDOT, Holcomb awards more than $133 million in grants to local road projects

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and INDOT announced a combined $133.4 million will be split between 224 Indiana cities, towns and counties as part of the Community Crossings program.

The Comunity Crossings program offers matching to local communities with planned roadwork projects.

“The continued success of the Community Crossings program becomes more evident each year," said Gov. Holcomb. "Improving transportation infrastructure at the most local level makes communities that much more attractive for business and Hoosier families alike to connect and grow."

Applications for the funding were due in January and evaluated based on need and current conditions.

Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana's transportation network stronger,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”

Local governments must provide matching funds of 50 percent for large communities and 25 percent for smaller communities.

A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2023 spring call for projects is available here.