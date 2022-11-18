Judge hears evidence on injuction barring AG Rokita from accessing abortion doc's patient records

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch is hearing arguments this morning on an emergency injunction to keep Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita from accessing private patient medical records for patients who have been treated by an Indiana abortion doctor.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell have asked the judge to stop Rokita's office from accessing confidential medical records. Rokita's lawyers say they need the records to investigate whether Bernard violated that privacy and other rules of professional conduct.

Bernard captured the national spotlight after Roe v. Wade was overturned after she disclosed in media reports that she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for the procedure.

Rokita subsequently said in an interview on Fox News that his office was investigating whether Bernard had violated professional standards or the law by talking about the child or by failing to promptly report the abuse or the abortion procedure as required under the law.

Dr. Kyle Bertram Brothers, a University of Louisville bioethicist, testified this morning that forcing Bernard and Caldwell to disclose private medical records would be a "broken promise" that would damage the patient-doctor relationship.

"Its effects on the patient-doctor relationship are deeply troubling," Brothers testified.

Lawyers for Rokita's office argue they need the medical records so they can investigate complaints against Bernard. They also argue that Bernard violated medical privacy rules by telling the media about the 10-year-old's abortion.

Dr Elicia Harris, an Indianapolis obstetrician and gynecologist, testified that doctors routinely share anonymous patient information when they discuss treatment options and seek advice. This "deidentified" medical information does not include names and other specifics that might identify a specific patient, Harris testified.

Four witnesses in all are scheduled to testify today. It is unclear when the judge will rule on the injunction.

Read the full lawsuit filed Nov. 3 below.