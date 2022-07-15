INDIANAPOLIS —The attorney for an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim have filed a 'cease and desist' letter against Indiana's Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, provided a copy of the letter which was sent to Rokita's office on Friday.

“Please cease and desist from making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession, which constitute defamation per se," the letter provided with the official cease & desist request reads. "Moreover, to the extent that any statement you make exceeds the general scope of your authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, such a statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim.”

Friday afternoon, Bernard's attorneys provided a copy of the full cease and desist letter that was sent to Rokita's office.

READ | Docs show Indy doctor properly reported 10-year-old rape victim's abortion

Bernard's story garnered national attention after a local newspaper connected her to a10-year-old victim who allegedly traveled from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion after being raped.

Rokita first appeared on Fox News Wednesday evening, calling out Bernard and vowing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abortion and whether or not she had followed proper reporting procedures. On Thursday, Rokita issued a statement following up those claims.

“Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law," his statement read.

Shortly after his statement was made public, Bernard's attorney provided WRTV with the legal documents showing that she had properly reported the abortion within the legally required time frame. WRTV also obtained the same records from DCS following an open records request.

The report also shows that the abortion was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services and received by the Indiana Department of Health on July 2. According to Indiana Code, doctors are required to submit the report within three days after the abortion if the patient is under 14.

After the records were publicly shared, Rokita's office issued a brief statement to WRTV Friday morning saying their legal review "remains open" as they continue to gather "evidence."

“As we stated, we are gathering evidence from multiple sources and agencies related to these allegations. Our legal review of it remains open."

"Even after the release of the TPR through public record requests, confirming that Dr. Bernard fully complied with all applicable reporting laws, your subsequent statements to local and national news sources on July 14, 2022, further cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and mislead consumers and patients," the cease and desist letter to Rokita, which is dated July 15, reads. "We are especially concerned that, given the controversial political context of the statements, such inflammatory accusations have the potential to incite harassment or violence from the public which could prevent Dr. Bernard, an Indiana licensed physician, from providing care to her patents safely."

Read the full cease and desist letter below.