Judge: Indiana can't enforce abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law’s provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled Monday that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.

The law containing the provisions was signed in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence, before he became vice president.