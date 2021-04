MERRILLVILLE — Make-A-Wish and Macy's helped a six-year-old boy celebrate his wish to be a cowboy at a dude ranch.

Bryce, who is battling congenital heart disease, was surprised Monday with a cowboy-themed experience at the Macy's in the Southlake Mall in Merrillville.

The experience helped spark more excitement for his upcoming wish that has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jean-Marc Giboux/AP IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S - Bryce and his family enjoyed a morning filled with surprises, including roping and whip cracking lessons from a real-life cowboy, pony rides and western games on Monday, April 5 in Merrillville, IN.. (Jean-Marc Giboux/AP Images for Macy's)

Throughout April, Macy's customers can round up their in-store purchases and or donate to Make-A-Wish online.