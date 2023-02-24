Megabus services interrupted in Indianapolis, company notifying customers

INDIANAPOLIS — Just a month removed from an announcement of expanded services in Indianapolis, Megabus is facing interruptions in service for Indianapolis customers.

According to an email sent to customers, an issue for Miller Transportation is causing cancellations for Megabus.

“Due to a recent business decision made by our operating partner, Miller Transportation, Megabus will no longer be able to sell tickets in select Midwest cities and will need to cancel trips operated by Miller Transportation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to find opportunities to resume service in the future.”

The announcement follows last month's announcement of a partnership between the two which expanded services in the Midwest — including connecting Indianapolis with 32 cities.

WRTV has reached out to Miller Transportation and Megabus for further comment.