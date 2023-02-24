Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Megabus services interrupted in Indianapolis, company notifying customers

Megabus
Copyright megabus
<a href="">megabus</a>
Megabus
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 10:30:25-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Just a month removed from an announcement of expanded services in Indianapolis, Megabus is facing interruptions in service for Indianapolis customers.

According to an email sent to customers, an issue for Miller Transportation is causing cancellations for Megabus.

“Due to a recent business decision made by our operating partner, Miller Transportation, Megabus will no longer be able to sell tickets in select Midwest cities and will need to cancel trips operated by Miller Transportation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to find opportunities to resume service in the future.”

The announcement follows last month's announcement of a partnership between the two which expanded services in the Midwest — including connecting Indianapolis with 32 cities.

WRTV has reached out to Miller Transportation and Megabus for further comment.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE