More than 100 new laws take effect in Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a hundred new laws went into effect in Indiana on Monday morning.

The new laws range from the content seen on your cell phone to higher education and restaurant services.

Here is a breakdown of just a few new laws.

Senate Bill 1: “Every Child Learns to Read”

On March 11, Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1into law.

Aimed to help student become more “proficient readers”.

Under the law, it also requires schools to provide summer school courses and individualized tutoring to students who are struggling to read.

Another portion of the bill would require kids who are struggling with reading to get extra instruction. Creating mandates like that is something Roberts says can create funding issues for schools across the state.

Senate Bill 17: Age verification for material harmful to minors

This Indiana law requires pornographic websites to verify users’ ages.

According to the law, the state's attorney general and individuals can bring legal action against a website's operator if material “harmful to minors" is accessible to users under the age of 18.

On June 29, a federal judge halted this law. It will head to appeals court now.

House Bill 1086: Alcohol Sales

After four decades, Happy Hour is back.

The new law allows restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at reduced prices for portions of the day.

WATCH | Happy Hour Returns to Indiana

Happy Hour Returns to Indiana

Under the new law, Happy Hour(s) may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours per week.

It also allows for restaurants to offer carryout cocktails.

House Bill 1021: Green Alert

Starting today, Hoosiers will start to see what’s called a Green Alert.

Similar to an Amber Alert or Silver Alert, these alerts are aimed at locating and helping at-risk missing veterans.

Visit the Indiana General Assembly website for a full list of new laws.