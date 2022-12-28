Pokagon's Toboggan Run brings winter thrills

ANGOLA — Tucked away in the far northeast corner of Indiana is a one-of-a-kind winter thrill ride that's been drawing people from all over the midwest for more than 80 years.

Pokagon State Park, located in Angola, is one of Indiana's original state parks, dating back to the mid-1930's.

Every winter, the Pokagon Toboggan Run sends riders down its icy quarter-mile hill for a ride unlike any other. The side-by-side refrigerated tracks host more than 90,000 riders annually, braving the elements for a chance to carry on this Hoosier tradition.

One of those riders is WRTV's own Brad Brown, who is taking you along for the ride.

Brad Brown does the Pokagon Toboggan Run

The Toboggan Run is open every Saturday and Sunday through the end of February.

It costs $20 per hour to rent the sled, plus $7 per vehicle for admission to Pokagon State Park. Park entry is free for annual Indiana DNR pass holders.

