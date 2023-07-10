Riding to remember: 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicyclists have gathered to pay respect to fallen law enforcement heroes in Indiana.

On Monday, riders began pedaling across the Hoosier state for the 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride.

The motto is "riding to remember" and this year's ride pays special tribute to four brave men and women who died in 2022.

They include Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch January 29, 2022; Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2022; Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, End of Watch July 31, 2022; and Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, End of Watch September 18, 2022.

Also honored this year is Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch April 25, 2020, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022.

“A lot of water. Should probably train more than we already did, but we’re here now so we’re just gonna get on and pedal," VP of Cops Cycling for Survivors Ryan Skaggs said. “The pain that we feel on our bikes day in and day out is really nothing compared to our survivors and that’s kinda why we do it.”

The yearly tradition lets survivors of the deceased know they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

On Monday, roughly 30 active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, family members and friends embarked on their almost two-week-long journey.

One of them is retired FBI agent Christine Coning, who’s been cycling for the past six years.

In 2021, the ride took on a different meaning, when she lost a colleague and friend who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It was always personal because I worked with law enforcement but it was now it hit home for me and now it’s really that much more important to me to remember [them]," Coning said.

Funds raised from this event are used to aid surviving family members and co-workers, and to keep their memory alive.

Past donations have gone to foundations, scholarships and camps that have been started in honor of these fallen heroes.

The ride is set to wrap up the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers recognized by state and federal officials as line of duty deaths in 2023 will be honored in next year.

To track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, please like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page (Cops Cycling for Survivors). For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit the website.