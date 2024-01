SOUTH BEND — A family friend has confirmed to ABC News that a sixth child has died as a result of the fire in South Bend on Sunday.

Angel Smith, 11, died Friday morning at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

Angel is the sixth sibling to die as a result of the fire. Her siblings, Demetis Smith, 10; Davida Smith, 9; Deontay Smith, 5; D'Angelo Smith, 4; and Faith Smith, 17 months died on the night of the fire.